Elizabeth "Libby" Turner Platt November 9, 1940-May 16, 2020 LE CLAIRE-Elizabeth "Libby" Turner Platt, 79, of Le Claire, Iowa passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home after a brief time in hospice. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home and online. Invitations will be sent to family members and friends who can attend in person and a link can be shared with others as needed. Elizabeth was born on November 9, 1940 to Theodore and Mary Turner in Omaha, Nebraska. She grew up in Corning, Iowa with three sisters and one brother. She was united in marriage to Charles Turner in 1964, she later married Lloyd Platt in 1993; they both preceded her in death. Elizabeth graduated from Macalester College in 1963. Her first career was as a medical technologist. She later went on to be a high school Russian language teacher. She loved to travel and was a peace activist. She went on two international peace walks in U.S.S.R with her dad and her daughter. Another adventure was a ride across Iowa with both her daughters on RAGBRAI. Elizabeth was also very active in her church life. Those left to honor her memory are her daughters Aletheia Turner and Mary Turner (Chad Davis); grandson Theodore "Teddy" Turner Hoover; twin sister Laura "Lolly" Okey Hoffman; sisters Jane Cooper and Cathy Remington; brother Ted Turner; and her beloved friend Ferenc Biewel. She was preceded in death by her husbands Charles Turner and Lloyd Platt. Share your memories and pictures of Elizabeth's life by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com. Memorials in Elizabeth's name may be made to the Iowa Arboretum and Gardens in Madrid, Iowa.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 20, 2020.