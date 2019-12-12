|
Ella Mae Caruthers
March 27, 1955-December 6, 2019
ALMAGORDO, NM-Ella Mae Caruthers, 64, of Almagordo, New Mexico passed away on December 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com
Ella was born March 27, 1955 in Joiner, Arkansas to Alfred and Adell (Buchanan) White. Ella absolutely loved taking care of her grandbabies and singing in the church choir. To the community, Ella was affectionately known as "Mom" or "Grandma." She was an amazing woman with the biggest heart. Her loving personality and affectious smile will be truly missed.
Survivors include her former husband Roy L Caruthers Sr. and their children; Ella (Jose) Conde, Roy (Dawn) Caruthers, Eldon Caruthers, Christopher Caruthers, Lisa Caruthers, Marcus (Cheyenne) Caruthers, Leah Roberson and Ja'Laya Caruthers; 35 grandchildren; a number of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and 3 brothers, Emerson, Dan and Robert.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Olivia; three sisters and three brothers.
Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019