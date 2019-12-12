Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Davenport Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Caruthers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Mae Caruthers


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella Mae Caruthers Obituary

Ella Mae Caruthers

March 27, 1955-December 6, 2019

ALMAGORDO, NM-Ella Mae Caruthers, 64, of Almagordo, New Mexico passed away on December 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Ella was born March 27, 1955 in Joiner, Arkansas to Alfred and Adell (Buchanan) White. Ella absolutely loved taking care of her grandbabies and singing in the church choir. To the community, Ella was affectionately known as "Mom" or "Grandma." She was an amazing woman with the biggest heart. Her loving personality and affectious smile will be truly missed.

Survivors include her former husband Roy L Caruthers Sr. and their children; Ella (Jose) Conde, Roy (Dawn) Caruthers, Eldon Caruthers, Christopher Caruthers, Lisa Caruthers, Marcus (Cheyenne) Caruthers, Leah Roberson and Ja'Laya Caruthers; 35 grandchildren; a number of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and 3 brothers, Emerson, Dan and Robert.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Olivia; three sisters and three brothers.

Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -