Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Ella Mae Faranda


1938 - 2019
Ella Mae Faranda Obituary

Ella Mae Faranda

February 26, 1938-November 26, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ella Mae Faranda, 81, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Manor Care, Utica Ridge. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Ella Mae's life will take place at a later date.

Ella was born on February 26, 1938 in Hale, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard Ralph and Frances (Wooder) France.

Ella had been employed as a receptionist at Handicapped Development Center. She was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Davenport. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and loved caring for all children, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to honor her memory include, daughter, Kay (Hal) Freeman, Davenport; granddaughter, Jennifer (Joseph Byrne) Simpson; grandson, Jeremy Freeman, Davenport; great grandchildren, Kayla Kinkaid, Gavin Kinkaid, Kyan Simpson, Gabriel Freeman, Zane Simpson, Emily Simpson, and Autumn Simpson; siblings, Donald (Pauline) France, Davenport, Ronald (Arlene) France, New Jersey, Shirley (Richard) Toyne, North Liberty, and Robert (Kim) France, Davenport.

She requested that any memorial gifts be directed to St. Alban's Episcopal Church.

For more information and online condolences: http:/www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 1, 2019
