Ellen Louise Bergert

June 23, 1928- July 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Ellen Louise Bergert, 92, of Davenport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15th at Good Samaritan Society. Inurnment will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

Ellen was born on June 23, 1928 in Scott County, Iowa and was the daughter of Albert and Charlotte (Struck) Puck. She married Harlow Bergert on October 21, 1950 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Davenport and was married until his death on April 1, 1993.

Throughout the years, Ellen was employed by C.O.D., Cleaning and Dyeing Company, JC Penneys and Northwest Davenport Turners. She loved her family and all of her long time friendships. She was a caring, loving grandmother to her two grandsons and enjoyed many trips to California to be with them. In her early years, she loved to go camping and fishing. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, and playing cards with her family. She will always be remembered for her gentle, caring nature and her willingness to help anyone in need.

Those celebrating her life include her son, Ned (Sandy) of Orange, CA, grandsons, Chad of New York City, NY , Scott of Orange, CA and their beloved dog, Ella.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Harlow, brothers, Albert and Marvin Puck and sister-in-laws, Joyce and Ardyce (Ardy).

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Society or St. Albans Episcopal Church, where she attended for many years.

Ellen's family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff of Good Samaritan Society-Davenport and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate, loving care during her stay.