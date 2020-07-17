1/1
Ellen Louise Bergert
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ellen Louise Bergert

June 23, 1928- July 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Ellen Louise Bergert, 92, of Davenport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15th at Good Samaritan Society. Inurnment will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com

Ellen was born on June 23, 1928 in Scott County, Iowa and was the daughter of Albert and Charlotte (Struck) Puck. She married Harlow Bergert on October 21, 1950 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Davenport and was married until his death on April 1, 1993.

Throughout the years, Ellen was employed by C.O.D., Cleaning and Dyeing Company, JC Penneys and Northwest Davenport Turners. She loved her family and all of her long time friendships. She was a caring, loving grandmother to her two grandsons and enjoyed many trips to California to be with them. In her early years, she loved to go camping and fishing. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, and playing cards with her family. She will always be remembered for her gentle, caring nature and her willingness to help anyone in need.

Those celebrating her life include her son, Ned (Sandy) of Orange, CA, grandsons, Chad of New York City, NY , Scott of Orange, CA and their beloved dog, Ella.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Harlow, brothers, Albert and Marvin Puck and sister-in-laws, Joyce and Ardyce (Ardy).

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Society or St. Albans Episcopal Church, where she attended for many years.

Ellen's family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff of Good Samaritan Society-Davenport and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate, loving care during her stay.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved