Ellwood "Woody" E. Benker Jr.

April 21, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ellwood "Woody" Earl Benker, Jr., 69, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at home.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Duck Creek Lodge (3300 E Locust St.) in Davenport. Cremation rights have been accorded and Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Scott County.

