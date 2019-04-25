Home

Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 736-7100
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duck Creek Lodge
3300 E Locust St
Davenport, IA
Ellwood E. "Woody" Benker Jr.

Ellwood "Woody" E. Benker Jr.

April 21, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ellwood "Woody" Earl Benker, Jr., 69, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at home.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Duck Creek Lodge (3300 E Locust St.) in Davenport. Cremation rights have been accorded and Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Scott County.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 25, 2019
