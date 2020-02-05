|
Elmer George Clayton
December 19, 1919-February 1, 2020
AMES-Elmer George Clayton, age 100, of Ames, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Green Hills Care Center in Ames.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1416 20th Street, Ames, Iowa. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Ave., Ames, Iowa. Burial will be in the Ames Municipal Cemetery.
Elmer was born on December 19, 1919, near Havelock in Pocahontas County, Iowa, the son of Pearl and Florence (Herscher) Clayton, and was raised by his mother and stepfather, Lloyd Emary. He graduated from Havelock High School in 1938, and joined the U.S. Navy in September 1941, where he was initially retained as an instructor at Great Lakes Naval Station. In mid-1943, he requested sea duty, where he served primarily as a signalman and communication liaison on the anti-aircraft cruiser USS Oakland, the British carrier HMS Rajah, and in the staff of Commander Aircraft Carrier Division 27. He was discharged on December 14, 1945.
Elmer attended Iowa State University from 1946 to 1949, graduating with a B.S. degree in civil engineering. He married the love of his life, Virginia Callen, on December 19, 1948, his 29th birthday. Three children were born to this marriage: Delores, Michael, and Melody.
Elmer held an Iowa registration as a professional civil engineer and was a registered land surveyor throughout his career. The majority of his career was spent as the county engineer at Keokuk and Scott counties, and at the Iowa Department of Transportation. Following his "retirement" from the Iowa Department of Transportation in 1984, he was employed in commission sales in Iowa and Nebraska and by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) until 1997. He has been an elder and deacon at Presbyterian Churches in Davenport and Ames; was a life member and officer in the Iowa County Engineer's Association (ISAC); was a life member of the National Association of County Engineers (NACE); and was a life member and Regional Vice President of the County Officials Division of the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).
Survivors include his daughter, Delores (James) Seeman of Beaman; son, Michael (Deanna) Clayton of Ames; daughter, Melody (Mark) Bro of Montour; nine grandchildren: JoAnn (Erich) Hinchberger, Jamie (Daniel) Shonkwiler, Michaela Seeman (fiancé Jeremy Cue), Sara Clayton, Andrew (Mattie) Clayton, Samuel (Abbey) Bro, Chris (Amanda) Bro, Laura Bro, and Eric Bro; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Velma George of West Des Moines; brother, Robert Emary of Worthington, MN. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather; his wife, Virginia; sisters, Opal, Martha, and Fern.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Elmer's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation.