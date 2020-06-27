Elsie Bernice Peters

August 19, 1924-August 19, 1924

CLINTON-Elsie Bernice Peters, 95, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away at MercyOne Medical Center on Friday, June 26, 2020. Funeral services will take place at 11 am on Tuesday, June 30, at Lemke Funeral Homes – South Chapel (2610 Manufacturing Drive). A visitation occurs one-hour prior from 10 am until the service hour at the funeral home. Burial takes place at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.

Elsie was born August 19, 1924, the daughter of Camiel and Alice (DeWulf) Goethals. Elsie married the love of her life Orville L. Peters on November 9, 1946 in Long Grove, Iowa at St. Ann's Catholic Church – Orville passed away on October 8, 2008.

Elsie was a member of Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish. She was a homemaker who loved her family very much.

Elsie loved leading many activities at the Sarah Harding Home, especially card related activities. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and flower box at her apartment. Elsie and Orville loved going camping, dancing and playing cards. Above all, she loved her family very much and will be greatly missed.

Elsie is survived by her son Ronald (Patricia) Peters of Clinton; sister in-law – Connie (Pete) Brunson of Blue Grass, IA; four grandchildren – Brian (Alexis) Peters of De Witt, IA, Michl (Elizabeth) Peters of Clinton, Chelsea (Reid) Schroeder of Bettendorf, IA and Bryson (Cynthia) Peters of Camanche, IA; nine greatgrandchildren; one sister – Jane Remley of Davenport, IA; with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son – Terry, two sisters – Virginia (Vogt) Connelly and Darlene Paper, two brothers – Walter and George, two nephews – Lawrence Vogt and Steve Remley.

Memorials made can be directed to the Sarah Harding Home or Prince of Peace Parish.

Fond memories and condolences for Elsie's family may be shared at www.lemkefuneralhomes.com, obituary page.