Elsie M. Ecklund

April 8, 2019

BETTENDORF-Elsie Marie Ecklund, 83, of Bettendorf, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Monday April 15th at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Burial will follow at Oakdale Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Ecklund was born in 1936 in Bertrand, Nebraska, the daughter of Ernest and Elsie Boettcher. She married Cloyd G. Ecklund on December 26, 1954 in Loomis, NE. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2012.

Once Mrs. Ecklund completed college, she spent time teaching children in a one-room schoolhouse in rural Nebraska. After she married, she worked part-time in the retail industry. Upon leaving the retail industry, she was most fulfilled by being a stay-at-home mom and a loving homemaker. She enjoyed spending her leisure time traveling, bowling, cross-stitching, reading, and spending time with her family and friends as well as attending her grandchildren's sporting activities.

Survivors include her daughters: Valerie (Rick) Hill, Paola, KS, Marla (William) Gabelmann, Bettendorf and Rhonda (Rick) Gillespie, Davenport; grandchildren: Shannon (Logan), Dylan, Zachary (Elisabeth), Jacob, Joshua and Ashley (Collin), Michele and Michael (Sarah); eleven great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and Sister Ann Louttit.

She was also preceded in death by a brother Heinz and a great-great grandchild.

Online condolences may be expressed to Mrs. Ecklund's family by visiting her obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.