Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Ecklund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie M. Ecklund


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elsie M. Ecklund Obituary

Elsie M. Ecklund

April 8, 2019

BETTENDORF-Elsie Marie Ecklund, 83, of Bettendorf, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Monday April 15th at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Burial will follow at Oakdale Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Ecklund was born in 1936 in Bertrand, Nebraska, the daughter of Ernest and Elsie Boettcher. She married Cloyd G. Ecklund on December 26, 1954 in Loomis, NE. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2012.

Once Mrs. Ecklund completed college, she spent time teaching children in a one-room schoolhouse in rural Nebraska. After she married, she worked part-time in the retail industry. Upon leaving the retail industry, she was most fulfilled by being a stay-at-home mom and a loving homemaker. She enjoyed spending her leisure time traveling, bowling, cross-stitching, reading, and spending time with her family and friends as well as attending her grandchildren's sporting activities.

Survivors include her daughters: Valerie (Rick) Hill, Paola, KS, Marla (William) Gabelmann, Bettendorf and Rhonda (Rick) Gillespie, Davenport; grandchildren: Shannon (Logan), Dylan, Zachary (Elisabeth), Jacob, Joshua and Ashley (Collin), Michele and Michael (Sarah); eleven great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and Sister Ann Louttit.

She was also preceded in death by a brother Heinz and a great-great grandchild.

Online condolences may be expressed to Mrs. Ecklund's family by visiting her obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now