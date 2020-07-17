Elwood "Lee" Leroy Reedy

September 18, 1927-July 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Elwood "Lee" Leroy Reedy, 92, of Davenport, Iowa was welcomed into his heavenly home on July 15, 2020. He passed away peacefully at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House after a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 am on Saturday, July 18 at Runge Mortuary. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday afternoon at Risen Christ Lutheran Church in Davenport. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Reedy's name to the Risen Christ Lutheran Church. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Elwood was born September 18, 1927 to Elwood and Emma (Bentrott) Reedy. He graduated from Wheatland High School, class of 1945. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1946-1948. April 2, 1949 he married the love of his life, Florence Bouchaute at St. Mark's Church. They shared 71 years of marriage. Mr. Reedy was employed in sales for Emeis Electric and Alter 'n' Sons, which is where he retired from in 1994.

Throughout his life, Mr. Reedy always had a great interest in automobiles and planes. In 1949, he received his private pilot's license and became a member of the International Cessna 170 Association and was a charter member. He enjoyed many flying excursions throughout the U.S. attending conventions with the 170 Club. He was a member of the Plus 60 Club, AARP, and a member of the Risen Christ Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Florence; sons, Curtis (Bree) of Boone, IA, Kent (Valorie) of Dixon, IA, Chris (Carrie) of Green Cove Springs, FL; grandsons, Kyle of Florida and Collin of Colorado; brother, Russell Reedy of Cedar Rapids, IA; step-brother-in-law, Paul Dammeier of Bettendorf, IA; as well as, many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; adopted parents; sisters, Marvella and Sharon; and brother, Harold.