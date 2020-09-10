Emma Amalia Lange

July 14, 1933-August 28, 2020

LOWDEN-Emma Amalia Lange, of Lowden, Iowa, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City. Emma was born July 14, 1933, on the family farm in rural Anamosa. She was the fifth of nine children born to the late Albert and Anna (Hinrichs) Oltmanns. Emma attended a rural one-room schoolhouse up until eighth grade. She married Keith Owen Lange February 12, 1956, in Monticello, Iowa. After marrying Keith, they made their home in Lowden, Iowa.

Emma enjoyed cooking, working puzzles, and spending time with family. She also enjoyed working with the public. She waitressed at the Arrow and E&A Cafés, worked at the Lowden Meat Market and EI Telemarketing. Emma and Keith also delivered newspapers together for 22 years. After Keith's death on April 5, 2004, Emma went on to deliver papers for three more years before retiring at the age of 74.

Survivors include three sons, Marlon Lange, Kevin Lange, and Rodney Lange all of Lowden, a daughter, Monica Paarmann of Wheatland; 9 grandchildren, Shelby (Justin) Rochau, Austin Lange, Derrick (Whitney) Lange, Nick (Erin) Lange, Kelvin (Allison) Lange, Koby (Maxine) Lange, Hedda (Chad) Seifert, Bevan (Benmei) Paarmann, and Shaina Paarmann; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and one on the way; 1 brother, Erv (Marcia) Oltmanns; 2 sisters, Annie (Edgar) Hintz and Alberta Boysen; 2 brothers-in-law, Alvin Licht and Martin Winch; and 1 sister-in-law, Rosie Oltmanns.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Darci Lange; an infant great-grandson, Treyton Lange; two brothers, Ludwig Oltmanns and Henry Oltmanns; three sisters, Lena Oltmanns, Catharine Licht, and Martha Winch; and 1 brother-in-law, Marvin Boysen.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 12th, 9:30 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lowden. Funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Lowden. A luncheon will be served afterwards at the church.