WHEATLAND-Emma Lohmann passed peacefully from this life and entered the warm embrace of her savior, Jesus Christ, and her husband, Wendell, on August 20, 2020, in a COVID-19 quarantine room at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Ottumwa, IA. Her son and a granddaughter were by her side all day.

Emma Leah Fox was born on June 20, 1923, in Saginaw, MI, the oldest of six daughters of Henry and Anna Fox. She attended Saginaw schools, was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, and lived with a friend after high school. While working at Cunningham's Drug Store, she met her witty and charming prince, Carl Wendell Lohmann, who was in Saginaw working for the War Department. They were married in Saginaw on November 21, 1945. They moved back to Wendell's hometown of Wheatland, IA, where they built a home together, raised four children, and enjoyed 50 years of marriage before Wendell passed away in December 1995.

During her married life, Emma worked as a secretary in the Wheatland School, at St. Paul's UCC, and at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. She was very active at St. Paul's, teaching Sunday School, working in the church kitchen and participating in many meals, bake sales, and the like. She also worked part-time as a clerk in the Wheatland Post Office for many years until her retirement, and was among the local ladies who started the Wheatland Wire. She and Wendell were both passionate about golf and were proud to be charter members of Wapsi Oaks Country Club, where Emma was the women's Club Champion at least once and proudly celebrated a hole-in-one on Number 7. They traveled and camped in many of the 50 states, visited many National Parks, and toured Europe after Wendell's retirement. Emma was a wonderful baker, cook, and collector of recipes, an avid reader and card player, loved to make crafts, and was a fiend at crossword puzzles and word games. In her younger years, she enjoyed creating vocal harmonies with her sisters; her love of music was passed on to her children (thanks, Mom!). She had a keen sense of humor always, and loved her family most of all.

Emma moved from Wheatland to Ottumwa, to Sylvan Woods Assisted Living, in December 2006, reluctantly leaving behind the town she called home and her many good friends and neighbors. She thrived during her time at Sylvan and participated in as many crafts and activities as she could. She loved and appreciated the staff there, and they took amazing care of her. In 2018, she moved to Good Sam, where she was also loved and well cared for. Her family is infinitely grateful to the staff at both facilities.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four younger sisters, Betty Richard, Joanne Rostler, Caroline Oesterreicher, and Arlene Stevens; a son-in-law, Russell Smeltzer; and her husband, C. Wendell Lohmann. She is survived by her four children: Judy Smeltzer of Sigourney, IA, Debbie (Dick) Bennin of Sheboygan, WI, Jay (Sandra) Lohmann of Polk City, IA, and Karla (Joe) Tobola of Sheboygan Falls, WI. She is further survived by one sister, Shirley Randall of Saginaw, MI, and by four cherished grandchildren and their families: Amy (Jeremy) McLaughlin of Wayland, IA, and their children, Molly and John; Robyn (Patrick) Miover of Sigourney, IA, and their daughters, Hannah and Emma; Zachary (Shelby) Bennin of Lindenhurst, IL; and Emily Bennin of Philadelphia, PA. She also leaves two dear step-grandchildren, Jeremy Morris (Michelle West) and his children, JoKayla, Aaron, and Brynlee; and Keisha Morris (Kyle Nolan) and her daughter Arieanna and stepdaughter Skylar. There are multiple generations of fondly loved nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.

