Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric T. Nelson


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric T. Nelson Obituary

Eric T. Nelson

July 31, 1965- August 26, 2019

DAVENPORT-Memorial services to celebrate the life of Eric T. Nelson, 54, of Davenport, will be 11:00AM Monday, September 16, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Visitation will be Monday 10:00am until the service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Saginaw Historical Society. Eric passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Eric Thelander Nelson was born July 31, 1965 in Saginaw, Michigan, a son of Dr. Robert E. and Jessie (Huthwaite) Nelson. He graduated from the Gow School in New York where he excelled in lacrosse. He attended Landmark College earning an associate degree in 1987 and the Gemological Institute of America, California graduating in 1994. He was united in marriage to Mary C. Ceja, November 21, 1992 at Countryside Presbyterian Church, Saginaw, Michigan.

Eric worked for Dow Chemical, Midland, Michigan and LogCon Group, a logistics consulting firm in Davenport until 2014.

Eric was a member of SAR (Son's of American Revolution). He enjoyed being part of the Saginaw Historical Society, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, and placing flags on the graves of military personnel at the Rock Island National Cemetery for Memorial Day. Eric also enjoyed golf, coin collecting and Yahtzee.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, Davenport; father, Dr. Robert Nelson, Saginaw, Michigan, siblings: Erin (Paul) Ricciuti, Davenport and David (Melinda) Nelson, Maputo, Mozambique, a brother-in-law, Jeffery Ceja, Saginaw, Michigan; nieces and nephews: Jordan (Will) Coutret, Remi Ricciuti, Ryan (Celina) Ceja, Morgan (Kory) Ceja, Madison Ceja, and Jeffery Ceja; step-grandmother, Motoko F. Huthwaite, Westland, Michigan, and stepmom-in-law, Marie Ceja; his feline pals: Fiona, Emma, Sophie, Gooby, and Hobbes.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his in-laws, Josephine and Noel Ceja.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now