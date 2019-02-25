Eric Thune

July 16, 1961-February 22, 2019

DAVENPORT - Memorial services to celebrate the life of Eric L. Thune, 57, of Davenport will be held 12:00 noon on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the mortuary. Eric died on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center East Campus in Davenport following a lengthy illness.

Eric Lee Thune was born on July 16, 1961 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Dean and Helen (Lien) Thune. Following his graduation from West High school with the class of 1979 he married Patty M. Verdon on September 16, 1989. Eric was employed as a machinist at MA Ford Company in Davenport for 31 years. He loved the outdoors, canoeing, camping, hiking, and biking.

Surviving members of his family include - his 3 Sons: Dustin, Jacob, and Zachary Thune all of Davenport; his Mother: Helen Thune of Davenport; 3 Brothers: David (Sylvia) Thune of Las Cruces, NM, Randall (Robin) Thune of Blue Grass, and Daniel (Timi) Thune of Princeton, IA; and his "Best Friend": Sammy

Memorials may be made to the family or the .

