Erik L. Fitzpatrick

October 9, 1950-May 18, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV-Erik Linn Fitzpatrick, 68, passed away peacefully in his home May 18, 2019 with his son's by his side in Las Vegas, NV.

He was born October 9, 1950 in Moline, IL to Max Fitzpatrick and Lenida Fitzpatrick(Holy).

After being raised in Moline he spent 2 years at Blackhawk College, then received his B.A. in communication from Western IL University and his PhD from Michigan State University at the age of 24.

He worked as a professor at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY and Henry Ford Community College in Dearborn, MI. While he was teaching he also worked as a private counselor in Gross Point Shores, MI - retiring in 1999.

Upon retirement he spent his time researching and consulting investments, while enjoying time with his sons and grandchildren.

He is survived by his sister, Barb (Don) Burke; brothers, James and Wynn (Jackie) Fitzpatrick; sons, Matthew and Bradley Fitzpatrick, from his marriage to Deborah Ehrenhardt; grandchildren, Scarlet and Jack Fitzpatrick; his nieces, Breanna Fitzpatrick and Erin (Alex) Stuedemann; nephews, John (Julie), Scott (Brigette) and Mark (Jennifer) Fitzpatrick; and his close friends, Teal Schinkel and Kathy Wu.

He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Lenida Fitzpatrick.

A celebration of life is currently being planned and will be announced to family and friends; he will be missed dearly.