Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
Akron, OH
View Map
Erma W. Stalnaker


1928 - 2019
Erma W. Stalnaker

July 6, 1928-July 2, 2019

ELDRIDGE-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Erma W. "Pinky" Stalnaker, 90, of Eldridge, IA, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Burial and graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Hillside Cemetery in Akron, OH. The family will greet friends on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the mortuary. Mrs. Stalnaker died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Grand Haven Retirement Community Center in Eldridge, IA.

Erma Wilma Stephens was born on July 6, 1928 in Akron, OH, the daughter of Sivey and Gula (Somerville) Stephens. Following her graduation from High School she married Earl B. Stalnaker on August 31, 1944 in Covington, NY. He preceded her in death in March of 1996.

Surviving members of the family include – a Daughter: Sandra (Dan) Wilson of Pepper Pike, OH; 2 Sons: Russell (Susan) Stalnaker of Westerville, OH, and Richard (Charlene) Stalnaker of Flagler Beach, FL; 6 Grandchildren and 9 Great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Lionel.

Online memories and condolences may be left to the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 9, 2019
