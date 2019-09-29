|
Ermadel Ludwick
October 7, 1939-September 27, 2019
BETTENDORF-After never backing down from a challenge, Ermadel Ludwick peacefully lost her 20-year battle with cancer on September 27, 2019 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House with family by her side.
Services will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church, 5002 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be held Tuesday October 1 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo, Iowa.
Ermadel Mae Aylsworth was born October 7, 1939 on a farm near Wadena, Iowa to Warner Charles Aylsworth and LaVerle (Marquette) Aylsworth. Shortly thereafter she moved with her parents to central Wisconsin while her father worked in the Badger Wisconsin ordinance factory. Her parents divorced after WWII and Ermadel moved with her mother to Waterloo, and to the Quad Cities in 1948. She attended and graduated from Buffalo school. As a child, Ermadel learned the value of dedication and hard work.
She married Robert Rostenbach and had two children, Jason Rostenbach of Durant and Julia Rostenbach of Davenport. During this time Ermadel first sold Avon products, establishing a stellar reputation and serving her customers faithfully. She later entered the public service area and found a real calling in serving the elderly and handicapped community.
She was one of the early Directors of what was to become Great River Bend Transit, serving as the Executive Director for 19 years, retiring in 1997. She grew the system by becoming an expert in grant-writing, getting funding for vehicles and services that earned the envy (and admiration) of her peers around the State. She was most proud of obtaining funding for the new Office / Maintenance Facility in Davenport that opened in 1995, that she termed 'giving the System a home'. Following her retirement, she stayed active by volunteering and serving on the board (one year as chairman) of the Area Agency on Aging.
In 1985 she married Dean Ludwick, and continued her career as a loving mother and grandmother. Dean and Ermadel enjoyed 34 years together, and formed many great memories by traveling to Hawaii four times, Europe three times, Alaska, and Australia-New Zealand, as well as many road trips around the U.S. and Canada. She took great pride in her Bettendorf home, decorating the interior for the seasons, and working with the landscaping outside.
Later in life Ermadel discovered golf, and she liked nothing better than playing a round with family or friends at Red Hawk Golf Course. She was very good player considering her late start.
Those left who will miss her forever, and cherish her memory are her husband Dean, Bettendorf; children Jason Rostenbach, Durant, and Julia Rostenbach, Davenport; grandchildren, Amber (Mark) Mason, Tennessee, Katie (Veronica) Rostenbach, North Carolina, and Nicklas (Nicole) Rostenbach, Wilton, as well as great-grandchildren Aryeh, Amelie and Avery Mason, Gracie Rostenbach, and Emberlynn Rostenbach. Also surviving are a special brother and sister-in-law Harvey and Theresa Aylsworth, Wisconsin as well as four other siblings, and former daughter-in-law Diane Endrizzi of North Carolina. Another special survivor is Mollie Mae, her shih-tzu companion of twelve years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved father-in-law and mother-in-law Paul and Bertha Ludwick, and daughter-in-law, Judi Rostenbach.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to The First Tee Program of the Quad Cities.
Ermadel will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
