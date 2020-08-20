Ernest Emeka Hooper

March 23, 1950-August 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Ernest Emeka Hooper, 70, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Davenport. A celebration of his life will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12pm at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 am until the service, at the mortuary. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences can be left at rungemortuary.com.

Ernest (Ernie) Emeka Hooper was born March 23, 1950 in Arogwe Village, Ndikelionwu, Orumba North Local Government Area, Anambra State, Nigeria to James and Idah Hooper. At a young age, he was forced to join the military and participate in the Biafran War. He attended prestigious schools in Nigeria before coming to the US in 1974, later graduating from Creighton University College with a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree.

Ernie worked as a Pharmacist on the East Coast before taking a position at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, Iowa where he worked for over 20 years. Ernie was devoted to his profession and worked many hours at the hospital.

He enjoyed staying physically fit and spending time with friends and family. He was proud of his African roots and culture and maintained strong connections to his family in Nigeria.

Ernie is survived by his three children: Phillip, Cindy, and Sean Hooper, sisters and brothers, Mrs. Josephine Okereke, Mrs. Ngozichukwu Uchendu, Mrs. Edith Udoka Ihedioha, Mrs. Obiageli Elekwa, Mrs. Chiebonam Ikonne, Pastor Augustine Izuchukwu Hooper, Miss Ijeoma Miracle Hooper, Mrs. Alice Hooper, Mr. Emmanuel Chris Hooper, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Idah Hooper, twin sister Mrs. Uzoamaka, and sisters Mrs. Martina Okeke, Mrs. Ucheckwukwu Evelyn, and Chika Gladys Hooper.