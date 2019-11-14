|
|
Ernest Simon
November 10, 2019
WEST PALM BEACH, FL-Ernest Simon, 96, died on November 10th, 2019, in Lantana, Florida. Ernie was born in Karlovy Vary, Czechoslovakia to Karl and Ida Simon in February 1923. At 17, Ernie's parents sent him to Israel to escape the Nazi invasion, where he joined the Jewish brigade of the British army. After the war, Ernie returned to his hometown to find that his parents and relatives had perished in the Holocaust. Ernie met the love of his life, Adelaide (Adi) F. Rybka in a displaced persons camp in Germany and in 1950, the couple immigrated to Rock Island, Illinois. Ernie worked for Lusk Candy Company and worked his way from janitor to executive and in 1977, Simon relocated to Overland Park, Kansas and accepted a position as President and CEO of Squareshooter Candy Company, where he worked until his retirement in 1997. Simon never tired of his passions - which included providing confectionery treats and his love for golf. His greatest passion, of course, was his family. In addition to Adi, his wife of 70 years, Simon is survived by his four children: Bob (and Debby) Simon of Overland Park, KS; Herb Simon of Littleton, CO; Judy Simon of Prairie Village, KS; and Linda Simon of Manhattan Beach, CA; as well as six grandchildren: Benjamin, Alex (and Rachel), Jorie, Adam, A.J., and Hope. Ernie was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Erin, of Littleton, CO. A memorial service will be held in Lantana, FL. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish Distribution Committee.
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 14, 2019