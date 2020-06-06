Esther Louise Henricksen
Esther Louise Henricksen

June 4, 2020

BENNETT-Esther Louise Henricksen, 95, Bennett, quietly entered eternity in the late evening hours of Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all cards and memorials be sent c/o Myron Henricksen to PO Box 25, Bennett, IA 52721.

A one hour visitation at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, will begin on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 9:00 am followed by a 10:00 am funeral service. Graveside services will be at the Lowden Cemetery.

You are invited to share memories and online condolences at www.fryfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Fry Funeral Home
JUN
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Fry Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

