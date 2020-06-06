Esther Louise Henricksen

June 4, 2020

BENNETT-Esther Louise Henricksen, 95, Bennett, quietly entered eternity in the late evening hours of Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all cards and memorials be sent c/o Myron Henricksen to PO Box 25, Bennett, IA 52721.

A one hour visitation at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, will begin on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 9:00 am followed by a 10:00 am funeral service. Graveside services will be at the Lowden Cemetery.

