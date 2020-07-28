Ethel M. Hill

July 25, 2020

DAVENPORT-Ethel M. Hill, 93, of Davenport died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport.

Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Private family burial will be at Davnport Memorial Park Cemetery. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

She is survived by her children, Jan (Jim) Wilson of Muscatine, Michael Hill and Walter Hill Jr., both of Davenport; 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grand children, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; son, David; three grandchildren; and several half siblings.