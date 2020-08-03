Ethelyn "Lynn" Ann Puck

May 16, 1924-July 31, 2020\

BETTENDORF-Ethelyn "Lynn" Ann Puck, 96, of Bettendorf, IA passed away on July 31, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Lynn was born on May 16, 1924 in Muscatine, Iowa to Dr. Joseph G. and Mable (Strohm) Johnston. She was united in marriage to Henry E. Puck on November 27, 1970. He preceded her in death on July 3, 1992. Lynn worked as an administrative assistant for a number of years including HJ Heinz Co. and Muscatine General Hospital.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved to people watch. She also was an avid reader, read her bible daily and took pride in her neat and tidy home.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine Cunningham of Ocala, FL, Virginia Blinn, Cross Creek, FL, Linda (Jay) Morris, Madison, OH, Jeffrey (Rosanne) Puck, Rock Island, IL; grandchildren, Joe Puck, Corey (Jennifer) Puck, Kimberly Lambert, Lori Franceschini and Dawn Voltarel and 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.