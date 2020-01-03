Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
2051 W. 1st Street
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Stanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene A. Stanger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene A. Stanger Obituary

Eugene A. Stanger

December 30, 2019

DAVENPORT-Eugene A. Stanger, 84, of Davenport, IA passed away December 30, 2019.

Born in Davenport to William and Goldie Stanger. He married Nancy Westphalen January 8, 1955. Eugene retired from Ralston Purina after 36 years.

Eugene loved old western s, the Cubs, the Hawkeye s, and working in his

yard.

Survivors include wife, Nancy; children: Barbara Voigt, Betty Coon, Peggy Galarza, Goldie Baumer and Dawn Holtorf; seventeen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, William Jr; and son, Eugene

Jr.

A celebration of life will be at their home at 2051 W. 1st Street in Davenport on January 5, from 1-5 p.m.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -