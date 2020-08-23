1/1
Eugene Craig Kainz
Eugene Craig Kainz

December 28, 1951-August 20, 2020

DEWITT-Eugene Craig Kainz, 68, died August 20, 2020, at Iowa Veterans Home, Marshalltown.

Born December 28, 1951, in Quinn, South Dakota, to Ervin and Doris (Foster) Kainz, Eugene attended school in DeWitt. He was an Army veteran and was stationed in Germany. Eugene worked construction and roofing.

He loved canoeing, kayaking, fishing and camping.

Surviving are daughter, Sonja (Gregg) Frei; granddaughters, Gwyn and Brynn Frei; siblings, Aldean (Nancy) Kainz, Dar (Bill) Lange, Shelia (Al) Schrader, Kevin (Nancy) Kainz and Diane (Tim) Bohmbach.

Also preceding Eugene in death were sister, Jackie "Elmo" and brother, David.

Complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
