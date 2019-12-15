|
Eugene "Gene" D. Ambort
February 28, 1950-November 25, 2019
DAVENPORT-Eugene "Gene" D. Ambort, 69, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Country Manor, Davenport.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21st at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home in Potosi, Wisconsin. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Memorials in Gene's honor may be directed to the . Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gene was born on February 28, 1950 in Platteville, Wisconsin, the son of James and Marie (Winkler) Patzner. On October 1, 1970, he married Rebecca Allen. He later married Edith "Kathie" Switzer on March 16, 2012 in Blue Grass, Iowa. Prior to his retirement in 2010, Gene worked for 33 years at John Deere Works, Davenport. In his earlier years he was an avid trap shooter and member of the Izaak Walton League. Gene enjoyed drag racing and was a car enthusiast his entire life.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Kathie Ambort of Blue Grass, Iowa; his sons, Scott (Karen) Ambort of Long Grove, Iowa, Chris (Sarah Lecander) Ambort of Milan, Illinois, Jason Ambort of Davenport; step-daughter, Amanda Switzer of Metairie, Louisiana; five grandchildren, Taylor, Alexis, Mason, Hazel, Lilli; step-grandsons, Charles and Daniel Switzer; siblings, Bob (Bonnie) Ambort of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, Cindy (Dan) Liebfried of Tennyson, Wisconsin, Dave (Beth) Ambort of Potosi, Wisconsin, Lisa (Neil Friederick) Ambort of Potosi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Patzner, Reuben and Marie Ambort.
