Eugene DeVilder

July 27, 1929-May 11, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Eugene D. DeVilder, 89, of East Moline, Illinois, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Park Vista, East Moline.

Services are 11 AM Thursday at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Avenue, Moline, with Rev. Dan Witkowski officiating. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. Visitation is 3 to 5 PM Wednesday in the Horizon Room on the upper level at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the . Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Donald DeVilder was born on July 27, 1929, in Brooklyn, Iowa, the son of Bruno and Clara (DeVolder) DeVilder. He married Nancy A. (Brandt) Allen on January 1, 1977, in East Moline. She died February 18, 2018.

Gene was a veteran of the Korean War. He also served in the Illinois National Guard and retired as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked for John Deere for 38 years before retiring in 1984. He enjoyed RV travel, home renovation projects, and golf. He loved spending time with family and friends.

Gene is survived by daughters Kathy Mabeus of Hampton, IL and Jill DeVilder and Jeanine Cowen of Boston, MA; step-children Bill and Delores Graham of Silvis, IL, Joan and Bob Pfeiffer of Punta Gorda, FL, and Brad and Jody Allen of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren Amy Weires, Sherry and Josh Marti, Jennifer and Bryan Atkins, Brad Allen Jr., Sheila Portela, Tennille Burton and Benjamin, Zachary and Jacob Cowen-Whitman, as well as many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy DeVilder, son Jeffery DeVilder, step-son William Allen, and sisters Irene Dopler and Bernice Porter.

Gene's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.