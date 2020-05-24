May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Moose was such a great guy. Always kind and giving. We will miss him; with much love and prayers always
Eugene E. Dengler January 25, 1952-May 22, 2020 DAVENPORT-Eugene E. Dengler, 68, of Davenport, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf with his family at his side. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private but will be live-streamed at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 by visiting Eugene's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking the link at the bottom. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation at liverfoundation.org. Eugene Edwin Dengler was born on January 25, 1952, in Davenport, a son of Edwin J. and Bonetta (Schnack) Dengler. He was united in marriage to Georgianna D. Tigmo on September 9, 1978. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Eugene was a Machinist at the Rock island Arsenal for many years, retiring in 2011. He was a dedicated father and husband first and foremost. He treasured his children, grandchildren and loving wife and embraced every moment with them. Eugene enjoyed gardening and fishing and loved the Green Bay Packers. Survivors include his loving wife of over 41 years, Georgianna and their children: John (Dana) Dengler, Davenport, Brian Dengler, Fort Collins, Colorado, Jessica Dengler, Seattle, Washington; grandchildren: Kayla (Wade) Rollins, Zakari Linze, Izeah Linze and Zane Linze, all of Davenport; one great grandchild, Baby Rollins; siblings: Sandra (Wes) Moeller, Davenport, Shirley (Paul) Schaab, Crossville, Tennesee, Kenneth (Lynn) Dengler, Davenport, Debbie (Dan) Dooley, Bettendorf, Stanley Dengler, Davenport, Marlene DeSchepper, Rock Island; a brother-in-law, Adrian (Debbie) Tigmo, Winnetka, California and a special cousin, Terry Hadley, Monroe City, Missouri; and numerous of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Roger Dengler. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times on May 24, 2020.