|
|
Eugene E. Johnson
February 7, 1943-February 29, 2020
MOLINE-Eugene E. Johnson, 77, of Moline, Ill., passed away Saturday February 29, 2020 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.
The family will host a celebration of Eugene's life at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, Ill., assisted the family with arrangements.
Eugene was born February 7, 1943 in Moline, a son of Edward and Dorothy Lawrick Johnson.
Surviving are his sons, Tim, Paul , Pete and Joel Johnson; significant other, Judith Durbin; and two nieces, Nina Johnson and Zina Karstez.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 5, 2020