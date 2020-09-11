1/1
Eugene F. Wuestenberg
1934 - 2020
Eugene F. Wuestenberg

August 23, 1934- September 9, 2020

ELDRIDGE-Eugene F. Wuestenberg, 86, of Eldridge, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 between 4:00-7:00pm at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00am at the Runge Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department or the Eldridge Volunteer Fire Department. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Eugene was born on August 23, 1934 in Davenport, IA. Eugene graduated from Davenport High School in 1952 and went on to serve two years in the Army, stationed in Germany (1956-1958).

Eugene married the love of his life, Darlene Otto, on March 11, 1961. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's activities and playing cards. Eugene's memberships include Donahue Lions Club, AARP, Plus 60 Club, CASI, and Farm Bureau.

Eugene was co-owner of P & W Implement for 40 years. Over the years, Eugene had served as President and Secretary of the Donahue Sportsmen Club, served as Mayor of Donahue for a number of years, and volunteered on the Donahue Fire Department for 50 years.

Eugene is survived by his wife of 59 years, Darlene Wuestenberg; daughter, Wendy (Dan) Tinkler; son, Wendell (Niki) Wuestenberg; grandchildren, Danielle (Trevis) Hermsen, Jeremy (Bailey) Tinkler, Mitchel Wuestenberg, and Bailey Wuestenberg; three great-grandchildren, Myla Hermsen, Lane Hermsen, and Oliver Tinkler.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
SEP
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
