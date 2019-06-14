Home

Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Grand Mound, IA
View Map
Eugene M. "Gene" Meyer


Eugene M. "Gene" Meyer Obituary

Eugene M. "Gene" Meyer

November 26, 1931 – June 12, 2019

DEWITT-Eugene Maxwell "Gene" Meyer, 87, of DeWitt, was welcomed to his heavenly home surrounded by loved ones on June 12, 2019. Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt is in charge of his cremation. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bliedorn, Grand Mound, Iowa, with Vicar Kirsten Lee officiating, on Sunday, June 23, at 3:00 p.m.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on June 14, 2019
