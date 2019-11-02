|
Eugenie J. "Genie" Werthmann
March 28, 1930-November 1, 2019
DAVENPORT-A Memorial Mass for Eugenie J. "Genie" Werthmann, 89, of Davenport, will be 10:30am Monday, November 4, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be 3:00 until 5:00pm Sunday at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Genie passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Senior Star, Davenport surrounded by her family.
Eugenie Joan Thomas was born March 28, 1930 in Fairmont, Minnesota, a daughter of George J. and Daisy (Peck) Thomas. She married George Stolze January 6, 1950 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Rock Island. He preceded her in death October 19, 1987. She married Anthony B. Werthmann June 24, 1989 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. He preceded her in death November 3, 2011.
Genie's passions in life were her family, shopping and eating! She would outlast any shopper at the mall, and never left the house without dressing to the nines with matching lipstick, jewelry and purse. In earlier years, she loved to travel all over the states and to Europe. Genie enjoyed a great friendship with a group of high school classmates that would get together every third Thursday of the month for over 60 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus, Holy Family or Assumption High School.
Survivors include her children: Sharon (Bill) Barrett, Davenport, Joan (Mike) Manning, Tucson, Arizona, Sheila Stolze, Centennial, Colorado, Susie (Wade) Luense, Davenport and Jim (DeAnn) Stolze, Bellevue, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and stepson, David Werthmann, St. Louis, Missouri.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, John Stolze; and stepson, Gary Werthmann.
The family would like to express special thanks to Senior Star Memory Care and Genesis Hospice for their care and compassion.
