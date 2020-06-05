Eva Judith Rozsnyavszky Apathy

July 30, 1924-June 1, 2020

DAVENPORT-Eva Judith Rozsnyavszky Apathy, passed away June 1, 2020 at her residence at Senior Star in Davenport, IA. She was born July 30, 1924, in Petrosani, Romania.

Eva became an accomplished seamstress while still in high school. She received a full scholarship to a prestigious teachers' college, and upon graduation taught students in a one-room school in the Carpathian Mountains in Romania.

She met the love of her life, Sandor, when he returned a borrowed book to her cousin.

Eva and Sandor were married November 8, 1944 in Nagysurang, Hungary, and spent nearly 6 years in numerous refugee camps in Germany, where their daughter Eva was born. They celebrated 68 years of marriage before Sandor passed away in 2013.

After immigrating to the United States on March 26, 1951, the Apathy family was sponsored by a church in Lansdowne, PA where they lived for three years and their son Andy was born. Already possessing a Hungarian medical degree, Sandor worked at a hospital until he learned enough English to pass the U.S. Medical Boards. The family then moved to Bradford, IL where Sandor established a family practice. Eva, Sandor, and daughter Eva received U.S. Citizenship on November 13, 1956. The family welcomed two more children, Judy and Peter, and lived in Bradford for many years.

After retirement, Sandor and Eva moved to Dunlap, IL.

Eva was inquisitive, intelligent and talented, and loved to travel and experience new things. She was persistent and resilient. She loved to read and chat with friends (and thus taught herself English), sew, knit, cook, bake, play Scrabble and cards, loved hummingbirds and cardinals, and adored flowers. She taught knitting to 4-H members in Bradford for many years, and was active in St. John's Altar and Rosary Society.

Eva was featured in 2016 in the A Book By Me series, a program where history comes alive with true stories written by children for children. Her book was distributed to all elementary schools in Scott County, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at www.abookbyme.com or a favorite charity.

A private burial service will be held in Bradford, IL. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Eva is preceded in death by her husband, Sandor and her son Andy (Donna Calvert).

She is survived by daughters, Eva Buboltz, Goodyear, AZ; Judy (Jeff) Hyland, Davenport, IA; son, Peter (Carole Knuth), Sitka, AK; great-nephew, Laszlo (Monika) Apathy; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to convey their heartfelt gratitude to Senior Star and Genesis Hospice for their compassionate care.

Online condolences may be made to Eva's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.