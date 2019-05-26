Evelyn May Griebel

February 22, 1917-May 24, 2019

DEWITT, IA-On Thursday afternoon, May 24, 2019, after outliving two husbands, most of her family in the next generation and countless friends, Evie is headed to the "boneyard" in her words. In recent years, we often commented that she did not like change but she earned that right after having lived through so many changes in 102 years. Her strong will, independence and sharp mind will be missed.

Evelyn May (Wynkoop) Griebel was born Feburary 22, 1917, in DeWitt to the late Wallce and Amelia (Kosnopfal) Wynkoop. On December 23, 1938, she was united in marriage to Melvin Geronzin in Davenport. The couple farmed at rural Grand Mound for many years. Melvin preceded Evie in death in 1980. She was employed by Skeffington's in Maquoketa for 14 years, retiring in 1982. Evie married Raymond Griebel April 6, 1984, in Las Vegas Nevada. The couple spent nearly 22 years together prior to Ray death on February 26, 2006.

She enjoyed playing cards and BINGO. Evie was always up for a challenge even going hand gliding at age 65. She enjoyed traveling with Ray, especially several winters in Texas, and various trips to Mexico and Vegas.

Surviving are daughters, Deb Griebel, Walcott, Stephanie (Dean) Gustafson ,Camanche and Karin Duffey of DeWitt; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Also preceding Evie in death were three brothers and a sister.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, from 9:00 until 10:15 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Tom Boomershine officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Mound.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Kris Duffey, Jeremy Duffey, Brandon Duffey, Micah Gustafson, Caleb Gustafson and Mark Naughton.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.