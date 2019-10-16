Home

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
916 E. Rusholme Street
Davenport, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
916 E. Rusholme Street
Davenport, IA
Everett G. Springmeier


1921 - 2019
Everett G. Springmeier Obituary

Everett G. Springmeier

June 25, 1921-October 15, 2019

DAVENPORT-Everett G. Springmeier, 98, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Everett will be 11a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church,916 E. Rusholme Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Additional visitation will be Saturday from 10a.m. until the time of the Mass in the gathering space at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Everett George Springmeier was born June 25, 1921 in rural Blue Grass, Iowa the only child of George and Flora Springmeier. When Everett was 10 years old his family moved to Davenport, and a while later a young girl named Loretta moved into the house next door. Everett and Loretta were married, December 29, 1945 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.

Everett proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. During his service he came down with a severe illness, and while hospitalized his entire battalion was killed in action. Everett would tell you he was "lucky his entire life."

Everett retired in 1979 following 38 years at the Rock Island Arsenal. Following his retirement, he worked for the Pleasant Valley School District and W & H Livery Service driving a limo for local funeral homes.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 74 years, Loretta, children, Debbie (Bud) Friedholdt, Carmel, Indiana, Bob Springmeier, Davenport, Ron (Linda) Springmeier, Lake in the Hills, Illinois, Cindy (Ray) LaFrentz, Bettendorf, Judy (Ed) Langford, Davenport, and John (Ngoc) Springmeier, Davenport.; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 16, 2019
