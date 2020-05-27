Everett Holland
1927 - 2020
Everett W. Holland April 9, 1927 - May 25, 2020 DAVENPORT-Everett W. Holland, 93, of Davenport passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Private family services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. The funeral will be live-streamed on the McGinnis-Chambers Facebook page. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. Everett was born on April 9, 1927 in Long Grove, Iowa the son of Walter and Leonora (Lahl) Holland. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. On January 14, 1956, he was united in marriage to Patricia A. Finnegan in Davenport. They celebrated 64 wonderful years of marriage prior to Patricia's passing in April of this year. Everett and Patricia farmed in the Long Grove area for many years, and Everett also worked in road maintenance for the Scott County Road Department. He and Patricia enjoyed traveling, especially to Colorado and to the western United States. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those left to honor his memory are his daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie & David Jessen of Bettendorf and Diane & Kenny Geffers Jr. of Grand Mound, Iowa; his grandchildren, Jill (Robbie) Schwenker, Rebecca (Greg) Armstrong, and Ryan (Madison) Geffers; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Everett was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Ruth & Chris Vollbeer. Online condolences may be shared at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Service
11:00 AM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
