Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Fidale F. Crawford


1966 - 2019
Fidale F. Crawford Obituary

Fidale F. Crawford

January 11, 1966-October 8, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Fidale F. Crawford, 53, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday October 8, 2019 at his home. Services will be 11:00am Friday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10:00am to service time at the funeral home. Further services and burial will be at a later date in Tennessee. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established at a later date.

Fidale was born on January 11, 1966 in Jackson, TN, the son of Frances V. McIntee Crittenden.

Mr. Crawford had been employed as a sales associate at Lujack Hyundai, Davenport. Previously he had worked at Green Chevy and Dahl Ford.

He loved spending time with his family and friends, participating in dart leagues, playing chess, ping pong, biking, listening to music and was an avid fan of the Chicago, Bears, Bulls and Cubs.

Fidale leaves to cherish his memory a son, Braxton Crawford, Rock Island, daughter, Tia Crawford, Moline; sister Charlonda Crittenden, girlfriend, Sharon McBride and several cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
