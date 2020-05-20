Florence L. (Allen) Mitchell May 15, 2020 KEWANEE - Florence L. (Allen) Mitchell, formerly of Kewanee, IL, passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home in Euless, TX on Friday, May 15, 2020. No Services will be held. A permitted walkthrough ONLY (ten at a time) viewing of the body will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Christian Fellowship COGIC, 4706 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, IA 52806; from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A facemask is required. A private family graveside service will follow immediately afterwards at Pleasant View Cemetery in Kewanee, IL. Arrangements are in the care of Rux Funeral Home, 507 S. Chestnut St, Kewanee, IL 61443. A celebration of life service is impending post COVID-19. The full obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 20, 2020.