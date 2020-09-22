1/1
Florence M. Palmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Florence M. Palmer

April 1, 1920- September 20, 2020

ANNAWAN-Florence M. Palmer, 100, of Annawan, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Hammond Henry Hospital-Long Term Care Living Center, Geneseo. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Fairview United Methodist Church. Reverend Renaldo Renteria will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Fairview United Methodist Church.

Florence Melvina was born April 1, 1920, the daughter of Louis Carl and Zelma Hilda (Heise) Hepner. She married Haven "Raymond" Palmer on February 21, 1939, in an evening wedding in the home of her parents, rural Kewanee, Illinois. Ray and Florence farmed in the Annawan and Mineral area. She was a homemaker and helped with the farming. Florence enjoyed sewing and made numerous quilts for her family. She was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Janice (Steven) Thompson, Hot Springs Village, AR; grandchildren, Rachelle (Tom) Fitschen, Washburn, IL, Sean Hubner, Dunedin, FL, Dr. Gregory (Dr. Amanda) Thompson, Tuscaloosa, AL, Nicole (Art) LeBaron, Odessa, FL, and Natalie (Dr. Don) Dailey, Hot Springs Village, AR; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie LeBaron, Anthony LeBaron, Sydney LeBaron, Abigail (Connor) Knapp, Alivia Fitschen, Hunter Dailey, Trent Dailey, Haven Thompson, and Nathaniel Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Zelma, her husband Raymond, her daughter Martha, her brothers, Martin, Marvin and Donald.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved