Florence M. Reedy

July 4, 1928- September 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-Florence M. Reedy, 92, of Davenport, was welcomed into her heavenly home on Monday, September 7, 2020. She passed away peacefully at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5 -7 pm at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be 10 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the mortuary. Memorials may be made in her name to Clarissa Cook Hospice House or Camp Courageous. Online tributes and condolences can be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Florence (Bouchaute) Reedy, the daughter of John and Valeria Bouchaute was born July 4, 1928. She graduated from Wheatland High School, class of 1945. She married Elwood (Lee) Reedy on April 2, 1949 in Davenport, IA. They shared over 71 years of marriage together.

Growing up on a farm near New Liberty, IA, she learned many life-long skills at an early age. In particular, she was a gifted baker and chef, who won blue ribbons for her famous scratch made pies along with other delectable food creations.

Florence was a loving homemaker, wife and mother raising their three sons along with being employed and retired from Eastern Iowa Community College. She and her husband enjoyed many years traveling and seeing the world. She was active with several women's groups in Davenport and loved playing Sheepshead at the American Legion in Dixon, IA.

She is survived by children, son, Curtis (Bree) Boone, IA, Kent (Valerie), Dixon, IA and Chris (Carrie), Green Cove Springs, FL; two grandsons, Kyle, Florida and Collin, Colorado; one step-brother-in-law, Paul Dammeier, Bettendorf, IA as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lee, brother, Howard and a sister, Ethel.