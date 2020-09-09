1/1
Florence M. Reedy
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Florence M. Reedy

July 4, 1928- September 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-Florence M. Reedy, 92, of Davenport, was welcomed into her heavenly home on Monday, September 7, 2020. She passed away peacefully at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5 -7 pm at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be 10 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the mortuary. Memorials may be made in her name to Clarissa Cook Hospice House or Camp Courageous. Online tributes and condolences can be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Florence (Bouchaute) Reedy, the daughter of John and Valeria Bouchaute was born July 4, 1928. She graduated from Wheatland High School, class of 1945. She married Elwood (Lee) Reedy on April 2, 1949 in Davenport, IA. They shared over 71 years of marriage together.

Growing up on a farm near New Liberty, IA, she learned many life-long skills at an early age. In particular, she was a gifted baker and chef, who won blue ribbons for her famous scratch made pies along with other delectable food creations.

Florence was a loving homemaker, wife and mother raising their three sons along with being employed and retired from Eastern Iowa Community College. She and her husband enjoyed many years traveling and seeing the world. She was active with several women's groups in Davenport and loved playing Sheepshead at the American Legion in Dixon, IA.

She is survived by children, son, Curtis (Bree) Boone, IA, Kent (Valerie), Dixon, IA and Chris (Carrie), Green Cove Springs, FL; two grandsons, Kyle, Florida and Collin, Colorado; one step-brother-in-law, Paul Dammeier, Bettendorf, IA as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lee, brother, Howard and a sister, Ethel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Runge Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved