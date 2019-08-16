|
|
Florence "Delight" Montegna
September 29, 1934-August 14, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Florence "Delight" Montegna, 84, of Davenport, will be 1:00 pm on Saturday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 11:00 am to service time at the mortuary.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Delight passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home in Davenport.
Delight was born on September 29, 1934 in Centerville, IA, the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Lear) Stevens. She married Donnie Montegna on May 10, 1952 in Centerville. He preceded her in death in 1990. Florence worked at Caterpillar Inc. as a tool crib attendant, retiring in 1997. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children; Dan Montegna of Davenport, Robert Montegna of Davenport, Samantha (Dale) Nash of Davenport, Donnie Montegna Jr. of Park View, Tony Montegna of Davenport several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers; Terry Stevens, Jack Stevens, Larry Stevens, sisters; Wanda Grasso, and Charlotte Long.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter; Cynthia Montegna, and sisters; Shirley Francis, Joanne Pettibone and brothers; Robert Stevens and Dick Stevens.
Memorials may be directed to the Delight Montegna family.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 16, 2019