Florine M. Hopewell

January 22, 1927-February 13, 2019

MUSCATINE-Florine M. Hopewell, 92, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Susan Bantz will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Flo was born on January 22, 1927, in Muscatine, the daughter Raymond and Esther Streitler James. She married Patrick H. Hopewell Jr. on March 8, 1946, at the St. Mary's Church in Muscatine. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2016.

She started as a bank teller at Central State Bank and then started the Ambassador Club with the bank. She was an active member of the Muscatine Pilot Club.

Those left to honor her memory include her son, Robert P. Hopewell and wife, Tena, of Jacksonville, Florida; two grandchildren, Kelly Kerr and Amy Hrdlicka both of Muscatine; and three great-grandchildren, Michaela Kerr, Alex Kerr, and Chloe Snyder, all of Muscatine.

Flo was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Patricia Rae Clark on December 20, 2005; and one brother Robert James.