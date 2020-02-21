Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schroder Mortuary
701 1St Ave
Silvis, IL 61282
(309) 755-2212
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schroder Mortuary
701 1St Ave
Silvis, IL 61282
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Schroder Mortuary
701 1St Ave
Silvis, IL 61282
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd "Shortie" Miller


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd "Shortie" Miller Obituary

Floyd "Shortie" Miller

June 18, 1933- February 20, 2020

SILVIS-Floyd "Shortie" Miller, 86, of Silvis passed away February 20, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30am Monday at Schroder Mortuary. Visitation will be 2-4pm Sunday at the mortuary. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.

Memorials may be made to the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center.

Shortie was born June 18, 1933 in Colchester, IL the son of Zello and Bessie Zimmerman Miller. He married Barbara Sears July 26, 1953 in Geneseo, IL. She passed away March 22, 2007.

He graduated from UTHS in 1951 and maintained friendships with a number of his classmates through years with semi-monthly breakfast get togethers at the Windmill, Deerfield and Brothers restaurants.

Shortie started his truck driving career at Dimock and Gould in East Moline. He retired in 1995 after 40 years driving for Milburn Trucking, Clairmont Trucking and John Deere Parts Express. During his trucking career he reached the landmark of One Million Safe Driving Miles and was recognized by his company for that achievement. After retiring you would always find him outside maintaining the lawn or in the garage tinkering.

Survivors include his daughters Cheryl (John) DeCap of Hillsdale and Jayne Brown of Silvis; grandchildren Bryan Brinker, Meghan Peterson, Bryce Williams, Brianne Williams, Rachel Vera, Natalie Brown; many great and great-great grandchildren; and brothers Richard Miller and Roy Miller.

Shortie was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Rhonda Williams and sister Mary Duyck.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -