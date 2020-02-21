|
Floyd "Shortie" Miller
June 18, 1933- February 20, 2020
SILVIS-Floyd "Shortie" Miller, 86, of Silvis passed away February 20, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:30am Monday at Schroder Mortuary. Visitation will be 2-4pm Sunday at the mortuary. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.
Memorials may be made to the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center.
Shortie was born June 18, 1933 in Colchester, IL the son of Zello and Bessie Zimmerman Miller. He married Barbara Sears July 26, 1953 in Geneseo, IL. She passed away March 22, 2007.
He graduated from UTHS in 1951 and maintained friendships with a number of his classmates through years with semi-monthly breakfast get togethers at the Windmill, Deerfield and Brothers restaurants.
Shortie started his truck driving career at Dimock and Gould in East Moline. He retired in 1995 after 40 years driving for Milburn Trucking, Clairmont Trucking and John Deere Parts Express. During his trucking career he reached the landmark of One Million Safe Driving Miles and was recognized by his company for that achievement. After retiring you would always find him outside maintaining the lawn or in the garage tinkering.
Survivors include his daughters Cheryl (John) DeCap of Hillsdale and Jayne Brown of Silvis; grandchildren Bryan Brinker, Meghan Peterson, Bryce Williams, Brianne Williams, Rachel Vera, Natalie Brown; many great and great-great grandchildren; and brothers Richard Miller and Roy Miller.
Shortie was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Rhonda Williams and sister Mary Duyck.
Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020