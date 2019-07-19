Floyd Sims

July 4, 1950-July 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-There will be a service to celebrate the life of Floyd Sims, 69, of Davenport, at 12:00 pm on Saturday at Jeno's Little Hungary, located at 4908 N. Pine St, Davenport, IA 52806. Floyd passed away on Wenesday, July 17, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Floyd was born on July 4, 1950 in Longmont, CO, the son of Theodore and Gladys (Shipley) Sims. He married Dorothy Childers in 1969 in Davenport. They were later divorced. Floyd worked in construction for Illowa Investment and Tri-City Blacktop.

Survivors include his daughters, Sharron Sims and Brenda Sims, both of Davenport, sisters; Sharon Seemann, Hazel Thompson, Betty Karr, all of Davenport, brothers; Glen Sims of AZ, Gary Sims of KY, Melvin Sims of AL, Ken Sims of MN and Charles Sims of WV.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.