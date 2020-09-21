Forrest "Darrell" Fromm

August 30, 1932-September 19, 2020

BETTENDORF-Forrest "Darrell" Fromm went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at home surrounded by the love of his family.

Outdoor services in Celebration of Darrell's Life will be at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf. His family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport. In this age of COVID, friends are asked to maintain social distance as they drive through the visitation and attend the service. Masks are encouraged to maximize safety. A family committal will take place at Rosehill Cemetery in Eagle Grove, IA, at a later date, where Darrell's remains will be laid to rest with his wife, Mary Ann, who predeceased him.

Darrell was born August 30, 1932, to Forrest W. and Madeline A. Fromm in Eagle Grove, IA. He married Mary Ann Possehl on May 1, 1954 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. For many years, Darrell worked as a pharmacist and general manager for Schlegel Drugs in the Quad City Area. The last years of his career, he owned and operated a pharmacy in Durant, IA, which were the happiest and most fulfilling years of his career. Darrell was honorably discharged from the Iowa National Guard in 1954.

Darrell was an avid golfer and water fowler nearly his entire life. In later years, he was actively involved with CASI where he played pool, cards, shuffle board, and made many new friends. Darrell and Mary Ann enjoyed dancing and were a part of a country western dance team for many years. He was also an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Mark Steege of Maine, Lori and Ron Spiva of Bettendorf; son and daughter-in-law, Forrest Alan and Mary Lynne Fromm of Bellevue IA; seven beloved grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and his sister Carole Griffin of Missouri. Darrell is also survived by his beloved companion and dance partner, Dixie Harrington, who helped make his last years rich and happy. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Mary Ann, and a son in infancy, Forrest Austin.

Memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Darrell lived a life well-played.