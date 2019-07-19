Dr. Forrest W. "Smitty" Smith May 4, 1936-July 17, 2019 BETTENDORF-Dr. Forrest W. "Smitty" Smith, 83, a resident of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme, surrounded by his family. Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am Monday, July 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. The family will greet friends Sunday from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or . Smitty was born May 4, 1936 in Davenport, a son of Forrest W. Smith and Myrtle I. (Rhodenbaugh) Bureski. He was a graduate of Alleman High School, St. Ambrose College and The University of Illinois Chicago College of Medicine. Upon graduation of Medical School, he completed his residency in Chicago. Smitty married JoAnn M. Albrecht on July 4, 1958 in Davenport. As a husband and father he along with JoAnn helped create seven unique, individual, intelligent, thoughtful, determined children. The lessons he shared with his seven children are countless, and the inspiration he provided for them continues to this day. He taught them to never "take the path of least resistance" and always make a difference. Smitty and his life partner, Howard Thomas have shared more than 40 years together. Smitty and Howard enjoyed a large circle of friends and family and were especially known for their famous Christmas parties and dinner parties. He loved hosting, cooking, and entertaining family and friends every Saturday night. At the start of his career, Smitty served his country as a Doctor and lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Hawthorne Nevada. After his military service, he returned to Davenport where he served his community for over 55 years, touching countless lives. His professional accomplishments were many and included the establishment of the Family Medical Center Residency Program in Davenport, Iowa in 1975. Smitty served as director from 1975 until 1983. This program continues today, and new physicians are benefiting by wisdom he shared and lessons learned more than 40 years ago. Smitty was a Doctor during the Golden Age of Medicine. He served as a family Doctor who "did it all", including delivering more than 1500 babies. He truly loved playing a role in bringing new life into the world. Smitty was a master at both the science and art of medicine. One of his core principles was being direct. He was known to always tell you what you needed to hear and not what you wanted to hear. This directness was rooted in compassion and his unyielding desire to uphold the Hippocratic Oath he took and lived by. At the end of his career, he served as the Plant Doctor for ALCOA Bettendorf Works for more than ten years Smitty was also a community leader and served as the first volunteer Medical Director for the Bix 7 Road Race and served in that capacity for many years. He and Howard enjoyed hosting many of the elite runners including Bill Rogers. He was a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Association, and the Iowa Medical Society. Those left to honor Smitty's memory include his life partner, Howard Thomas, Davenport; children: Brian Smith (Sharon Carlson), Suzanne "Suzi" (Greg) Voss, Barbara "Beege" Hanssen (David Faulhaber), Kevin (Hilary) Smith, Christopher Smith, Shannon (Tom) Elliott and Kerry (Julie) Smith; grandchildren: Sara (Matt) DeWulf, Joe (Megan) Hanssen, Andrew (Audrey) Hanssen, Christopher (Kaitlyn) Hanssen, Zachary Bippus, Cole, Lauren, Peyton, Gabrielle, Greyson, Sawyer, Ashton Elliott, Logan, Alyssa, Tyler, Carly, Kaden Smith, Drew Lytle, and Grace Smith; great-grandchildren: Rylee, Delaney, Brodie, and Myla Hanssen; siblings: Kathleen Bureski, Southern California, and Maureen (Hans) Bureski-Bauer, Southern California; and cousin, Patricia Doersher, DeWitt. He was preceded in death by his parents, JoAnn, a grandson, Benjamin Bippus and son-in-law, Mark Hanssen. May they rest in peace. Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting Dr. Smith's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.