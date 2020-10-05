1/2
Frances Cimmarusti
1928 - 2020
Frances Cimmarusti

December 1, 1928-October 3, 2020

Davenport-Frances (Cavalere) Cimmarusti, 91, of Davenport died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. The family will greet friends and family from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at a later date at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family, American Cancer Society or King's Harvest Pet Rescue Center.

Frances was born December 1, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Joseph and Florence (Calcagno) Cavalere. She met a young army veteran who had just moved back to Chicago named Nicholas J. Cimmarusti and they were married September 23, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Chicago. They recently celebrated 70 years of marriage together

Fran had worked for insurance companies in her younger years and in the lunch room at Williams Intermediate later in life, but she was first and foremost a loving and adoring wife, mother, and grandmother.

Fran was never happier than when she was feeding her family and friends. She was feisty, with a sassy, quick wit and unique sense of humor, but she always came from a place of love. She enjoyed playing bingo weekly with friends and dominating Wheel of Fortune while watching on TV.

Survivors include her husband, Nicholas "Bud" Cimmarusti; children: Patricia Cimmarusti and David Cimmarusti, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Denielle (Grant) Larie, and Adriana Adamski, all of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Cecilia Adamski, Davenport; great-grandson, Holden, a brother, Frank "Tibble" Cavalere, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Robert "Rob" Cimmarusti; six sisters. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
OCT
10
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
