FRANCES J. NORMAN
November 1, 2019
MORRISON-Frances J. Norman, 77, of Morrison, IL, died, November 1, 2019, at her home. A memorial mass is at 10:00 AM November 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morrison, with interment at Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 4:00 to 7:00 PM November 12, 2019, at the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison.
Survivors include four sons, Wm. Mark Norman of Wesley Chapel, FL; Kurt Norman of Morrison, IL; Kevin (Patricia Adeli) Norman of St. Charles, IL and Eric (Sara) Norman of St. Charles, IL. To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 6, 2019