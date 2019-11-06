Home

Bosma Renkes Funeral Home
404 E Lincolnway
East Morrison, IL 61270
(815) 772-2322
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bosma Renkes Funeral Home
404 E Lincolnway
East Morrison, IL 61270
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Morrison, IA
View Map
FRANCES J. NORMAN

FRANCES J. NORMAN Obituary

FRANCES J. NORMAN

November 1, 2019

MORRISON-Frances J. Norman, 77, of Morrison, IL, died, November 1, 2019, at her home. A memorial mass is at 10:00 AM November 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morrison, with interment at Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 4:00 to 7:00 PM November 12, 2019, at the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison.

Survivors include four sons, Wm. Mark Norman of Wesley Chapel, FL; Kurt Norman of Morrison, IL; Kevin (Patricia Adeli) Norman of St. Charles, IL and Eric (Sara) Norman of St. Charles, IL. To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 6, 2019
