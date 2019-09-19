|
|
Frances O. Moore
June 5, 1934-August 11, 2019
DAVENPORT-Frances O Moore, 85, passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 in Davenport, Iowa. Fran was born in Highland, Wisconsin on June 5, 1934 to George and Emma Lettman.
Fran met her former husband and moved to Davenport, IA where they raised their children and settled. Although she received a Nursing Degree she chose to pursue house cleaning as her career.
Fran was on the school newspaper and was a band majorette during her high school years. She enjoyed bowling and was on a league for many years. Reading was one of her favorite hobbies, true crime and horror being her favorite genres. Her love of reading led to working at The Book Rack for years and recently volunteering at the local Library bookstore. Her other favorite hobby was gambling, there wasn't a slot machine that she hadn't played! She loved spending time outdoors; watching the birds, taking care of her flowers and going on walks. She enjoyed spending her free time with friends and family. Fran was a fighter and a two time breast cancer survivor.
She was known for her quick wit, love of jokes, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Fran is survived by her children Brian (Kathy) Moore and Dawn (Grayson) Hawk; grandchildren Gabrielle (Jacob) Hawk; siblings Florence Alton, Madeline Condon, and Rick (Jeanine) Lettman; and life long friend Daria Christensen. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Emma Lettman; brothers Ralph and Roy; sister Dorothy and grandson Zachary Moreland.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 21st, 2019 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at Children's Choice 115 South 3rd Ave Eldridge, IA 52748.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 19, 2019