Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Shuppy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances R. "Fran" Shuppy


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Frances "Fran" R. Shuppy

January 25, 1949-February 3, 2020

BETTENDORF-Frances "Fran" R. Shuppy, 71, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10th at 12pm at the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 noon preceding service.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortaury.com.

Fran was born on January 25, 1949 in Rochester, New Hampshire to James and Margaret Durgin. She married Gary Shuppy on June 29, 1986 at Gary's mom and dad's house in Bettendorf. They went on to enjoy 33 years of marriage. Fran was always a hard worker, fighting toward her health when she was able. She loved to go to bingo, until the casino's came to town. She will never be forgotten and always missed.

Survivors include her husband, Gary; son; Victor Pelletier, step-son; Kenneth Shuppy, grandchildren; Mykenna, Dylan, Sophia, sister; June Galary, of Van Cleaver MS, brother; Clifford Durgin

Fran was preceded in death by her parents and sister Margaret Bessire

The family wishes to thank the staff of Select Specialty of Davenport for the great care they gave to Fran and also to Dr Jon A Robken at Genesis East.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -