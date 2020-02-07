|
Frances "Fran" R. Shuppy
January 25, 1949-February 3, 2020
BETTENDORF-Frances "Fran" R. Shuppy, 71, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10th at 12pm at the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 noon preceding service.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Fran was born on January 25, 1949 in Rochester, New Hampshire to James and Margaret Durgin. She married Gary Shuppy on June 29, 1986 at Gary's mom and dad's house in Bettendorf. They went on to enjoy 33 years of marriage. Fran was always a hard worker, fighting toward her health when she was able. She loved to go to bingo, until the casino's came to town. She will never be forgotten and always missed.
Survivors include her husband, Gary; son; Victor Pelletier, step-son; Kenneth Shuppy, grandchildren; Mykenna, Dylan, Sophia, sister; June Galary, of Van Cleaver MS, brother; Clifford Durgin
Fran was preceded in death by her parents and sister Margaret Bessire
The family wishes to thank the staff of Select Specialty of Davenport for the great care they gave to Fran and also to Dr Jon A Robken at Genesis East.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 7, 2020