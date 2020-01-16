|
|
Frances Wood
August 25, 1916-January 13, 2020
DAVENPORT-Frances Wood, 103, of Davenport, Iowa; passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport with her loving family by her side. A memorial service in her honor will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1pm at the Koning Chapel at Ridgecrest. Frances donated her body to the Anatomy Department at the University of Iowa. Memorials in Frances' name may be made to the Koning Fund or to the Newcomb Presbyterian Church, 2619 N. Division St, Davenport, Iowa.
Frances was born on August 25, 1916 to Frank and Rose Wheaton in Agency, Iowa. She graduated from Agency High School and attended the University of Wyoming. She was united in marriage to Wallace Wood on July 30, 1936; he preceded her in death. She was a member of the Newcomb Presbyterian Church.
Those left to honor her memory are her three daughters: Marita (Dean) Straffin, Carole (Bob) Kruse, and Nikki (TL) McGarey; six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five brothers, and four sisters.
Online condolences may be made to Frances' family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2020