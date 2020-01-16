Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Koning Chapel
Ridgecrest Village
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Wood


1916 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Wood Obituary

Frances Wood

August 25, 1916-January 13, 2020

DAVENPORT-Frances Wood, 103, of Davenport, Iowa; passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport with her loving family by her side. A memorial service in her honor will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1pm at the Koning Chapel at Ridgecrest. Frances donated her body to the Anatomy Department at the University of Iowa. Memorials in Frances' name may be made to the Koning Fund or to the Newcomb Presbyterian Church, 2619 N. Division St, Davenport, Iowa.

Frances was born on August 25, 1916 to Frank and Rose Wheaton in Agency, Iowa. She graduated from Agency High School and attended the University of Wyoming. She was united in marriage to Wallace Wood on July 30, 1936; he preceded her in death. She was a member of the Newcomb Presbyterian Church.

Those left to honor her memory are her three daughters: Marita (Dean) Straffin, Carole (Bob) Kruse, and Nikki (TL) McGarey; six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five brothers, and four sisters.

Online condolences may be made to Frances' family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -