Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Bettendorf Christian Church
Bettendorf, IA
Francis Grady Freeman Jr.


1938 - 2019
Francis Grady Freeman Jr. Obituary

Francis Grady Freeman Jr.

July 30, 1938-September 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-Francis Grady Freeman Jr., 81, lost his courageous battle with Parkinson's disease Tuesday, September 17th, at his home surrounded by the love of his family.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Bettendorf Christian Church in Bettendorf. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 20th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to at or to the in Franc's memory.

Franc was born in Davenport, IA, July 30, 1938, to Grady and Delores Freeman. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1956 and spent the next two years in the Navy. He then attended Iowa Teachers' College (UNI) and graduated in 1962 with a BA and later received his MA from Kirkwood College in Missouri.

On August 18, 1962, he married the love of his life Sally Meyer at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Davenport. He is preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Delores, his brothers Bill and Danny Freeman, a sister Judith Harrington, and a nephew Robert Freeman Custer. His surviving siblings are Sandy (Howard) Fedler and Melvin (Sue Dee) Freeman. He is also survived by his wife of 58 years, Sally, a daughter Kim, grandsons Mitch Penaflor and Andrew Wolfe and several nieces and nephews.

Franc's greatest loves were his family and coaching. He taught business education and coached football and wrestling for two years in Billings, Montana, before moving to Bettendorf where he taught and coached at Bettendorf High School for 34 years. Franc also sold real estate for Weindruch Meade and owned Freeman Tree Farm and Nursery. For the past 12 years he owned and operated Franc's Hostas. He had 2,300 varieties many of which he propagated. He often worked twelve hours a day in his gardens and always had time to pause for a PBR. He also raised pedigree show rabbits (Mini Rexs and Holland Lops) and rolling pigeons.

Franc belonged to the Elks for 40 years and was a Mason for 35 years.

Franc was a two-time All-American wrestler placing fourth in the Nationals as a junior while attending UNI, and second his senior year. Because of his outstanding success and dedication to the sport wrestling, Franc received many honors over the years and was inducted into many Halls of Fame, including: 1988 Iowa Coaches and Officials Wrestling Hall of Fame, 1995 Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame, 1996 UNI Hall of Fame, 2009 Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame, and 2018 Quad City Sports Hall of Fame.

His family would like the thank all of the hospice caregivers for their compassionate care of Franc and all the family and friends who lent their support in Franc's last days.

Online condolences may be made to Franc's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
